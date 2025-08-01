iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stake Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,104 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $185,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22,234.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,510,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,737,000 after buying an additional 2,499,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,094,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,239,000 after acquiring an additional 454,814 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,378,000 after acquiring an additional 422,237 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,356,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,099,000 after acquiring an additional 241,600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

IWB stock opened at $347.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $264.17 and a 12-month high of $351.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.08.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

