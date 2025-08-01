iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stake Lifted by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MTUM opened at $241.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $240.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.30 and a 200-day moving average of $219.57.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

