iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,388,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 31,215 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ GNMA opened at $43.54 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $45.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.41.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.1551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

