iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,388,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 31,215 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%
NASDAQ GNMA opened at $43.54 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $45.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.41.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Profile
The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares GNMA Bond ETF
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Golden Cross Alert: 3 Stocks With Serious Upside Potential
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Big Beat, Bigger Plans: AEP Stock Powers Up on Data Center Boom
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Why Byrna Could Be the Top Defense Stock to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.