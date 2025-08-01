iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 206.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 22,235 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 724.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 30,278 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

IGF stock opened at $59.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.86 and its 200 day moving average is $56.06. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $48.55 and a one year high of $59.83.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.9834 per share. This is a boost from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

