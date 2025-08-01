iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 269.5% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $51.06 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $51.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.90.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

