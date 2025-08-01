iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,916,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,593 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 5.77% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $167,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.93. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.94.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

