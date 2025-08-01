iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 88,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 18,113 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 236,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $64.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.28. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $65.84.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

