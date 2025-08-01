Invictus Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ibotta were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBTA. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Ibotta by 2,859.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ibotta by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Ibotta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Ibotta by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,043,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,047,000 after buying an additional 419,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ibotta by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ibotta alerts:

Ibotta Stock Performance

NYSE:IBTA opened at $36.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of -1.29. Ibotta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $79.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average of $51.80.

Ibotta ( NYSE:IBTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Ibotta had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $84.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ibotta announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 9th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBTA shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ibotta from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ibotta in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ibotta in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ibotta from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ibotta from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ibotta

Insider Buying and Selling at Ibotta

In related news, major shareholder Jermoluk Founders Fund I. Clark sold 1,578,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $55,247,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,841,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,445,780. The trade was a 29.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Richard I. Donahue sold 85,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $3,675,103.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 199,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,218.57. This trade represents a 29.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,192,224 shares of company stock valued at $78,652,577 over the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ibotta Profile

(Free Report)

Ibotta’s mission is to Make Every Purchase Rewarding. Our technology allows CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a single, convenient network called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). We are pioneers in success-based marketing: we only get paid when our client’s promotion results in a sale, not when a consumer merely views or clicks on the promotion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ibotta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibotta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.