Invictus Private Wealth LLC Sells 474 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Wealth Management Group grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 1,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $723.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $667.61 and a 200 day moving average of $609.90. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $437.37 and a 52 week high of $737.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $660.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total value of $4,706,944.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 126,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,876,426.56. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total value of $5,406,197.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,469,493.60. This represents a 28.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,079 shares of company stock valued at $14,423,221 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

