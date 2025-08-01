Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Cut by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,148,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,165,184,000 after purchasing an additional 295,025 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,619,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,889,126,000 after purchasing an additional 494,496 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,764,904,000 after purchasing an additional 687,906 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 54,010.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,028,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,999,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,826,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,475,566,000 after acquiring an additional 319,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.05.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 3.9%

ISRG stock opened at $481.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.46 billion, a PE ratio of 67.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $525.14 and a 200-day moving average of $533.73. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 907 shares in the company, valued at $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares in the company, valued at $173,845.44. This trade represents a 92.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,903 shares of company stock valued at $7,932,778 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

