Insider Selling: BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC) Insider Sells 4,041 Shares of Stock

BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) insider Lai Wang sold 4,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.49, for a total transaction of $1,222,362.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,344.91. This represents a 93.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lai Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BeOne Medicines alerts:

On Wednesday, July 30th, Lai Wang sold 259 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $78,995.00.

On Friday, July 18th, Lai Wang sold 700 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $210,000.00.

On Monday, June 23rd, Lai Wang sold 1,028 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $267,280.00.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Lai Wang sold 470 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.37, for a total value of $118,143.90.

On Monday, June 16th, Lai Wang sold 1,177 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.40, for a total transaction of $313,552.80.

On Friday, June 6th, Lai Wang sold 1,402 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.39, for a total transaction of $353,850.78.

BeOne Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ ONC opened at $301.13 on Friday. BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $155.75 and a twelve month high of $308.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of -80.95 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BeOne Medicines ( NASDAQ:ONC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $1.93. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. BeOne Medicines had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. Research analysts forecast that BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BeOne Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on BeOne Medicines from $311.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim raised their target price on BeOne Medicines from $348.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BeOne Medicines from $313.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,150,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BeOne Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $4,951,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in BeOne Medicines in the second quarter worth about $4,377,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in BeOne Medicines during the second quarter worth about $3,491,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in BeOne Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,289,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BeOne Medicines

(Get Free Report)

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BeOne Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeOne Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.