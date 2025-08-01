Insider Buying: Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$53,550.00.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 10th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 15,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.43 per share, with a total value of C$141,450.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 8,500 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,675.00.

On Friday, May 9th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 15,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,900.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.61 per share, with a total value of C$76,100.00.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$10.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$6.87 and a 12-month high of C$11.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67.

Whitecap Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 754.0%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.25%.

WCP has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank raised Whitecap Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Desjardins cut Whitecap Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.13.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc is engaged in the business of acquiring, developing, and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets. The company acquires assets with discovered petroleum initially in place and low current recovery factors. Light oil is the primary byproduct of Whitecap’s Canadian assets.

