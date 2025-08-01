Insider Buying: Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) Director Thomas A. Mccarthy purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.42 per share, for a total transaction of $193,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,315.32. This trade represents a 15.39% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIGI opened at $77.97 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.75 and a 52-week high of $103.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIGI. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $93,409,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 561.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 580,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,118,000 after acquiring an additional 492,568 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,943,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 36.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,128,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,280,000 after purchasing an additional 299,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 284,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,622,000 after purchasing an additional 202,318 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

