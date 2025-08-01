Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 266.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 114,078 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Incyte worth $9,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INCY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,040,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,346,000 after acquiring an additional 103,910 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,519,000 after purchasing an additional 801,090 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,467,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,500,000 after purchasing an additional 544,080 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Incyte by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,157,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Incyte by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,696,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,151,000 after buying an additional 150,672 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on INCY. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Incyte from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Incyte from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

Incyte Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of INCY opened at $74.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.68. Incyte Corporation has a 1-year low of $53.56 and a 1-year high of $83.95.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.17 million. Incyte had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 8,617 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $587,248.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,323.15. The trade was a 18.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $41,097.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,439.44. This trade represents a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,098 shares of company stock worth $3,836,196. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

