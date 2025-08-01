Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $37,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Truist Financial cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.08.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $255.80 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $279.13. The company has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

