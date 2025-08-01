IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,030.48 ($13.61) and traded as high as GBX 1,130 ($14.93). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 1,130 ($14.93), with a volume of 3,721,304 shares.

IGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of IG Group from GBX 782 ($10.33) to GBX 1,099 ($14.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.35) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.85) target price on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,412.80 ($18.66).

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,082.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,030.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.47.

IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported GBX 114.10 ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter. IG Group had a net margin of 58.42% and a return on equity of 30.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IG Group Holdings plc will post 104.0295119 EPS for the current year.

IG Group (LSEG:IGG) is an innovative, global fintech company that delivers dynamic online trading platforms and a

robust educational ecosystem to power the pursuit of financial freedom for the ambitious. For nearly five decades,

the Company has evolved its technology, risk management, financial products, content, and platforms to meet the

needs of its retail and institutional clients.

