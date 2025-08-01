IFP Advisors Inc Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP – Free Report) by 108.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 26,344 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 16,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000.

Get FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.3%

YSEP opened at $24.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.60. FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $20.79 and a 12-month high of $24.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (YSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.