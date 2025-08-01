IFP Advisors Inc Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 38.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Centene were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Centene by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100,039 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Centene by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in Centene by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 51,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $26.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.85. Centene Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $48.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Centene’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $248,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,840. This represents a 39.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Centene from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Centene from $68.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Centene

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.