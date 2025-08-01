IFP Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 2,388 Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,388 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,883,995 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $32,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,523 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,079.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,432,127 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,748 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,312,150 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $22,700,000 after purchasing an additional 815,950 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $11,869,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,916,568 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $33,157,000 after purchasing an additional 669,624 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEVI. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.45.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 0.5%

LEVI stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.75%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

