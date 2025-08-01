Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Takes $212,000 Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,264 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of BP by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,839 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BP by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,943 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of BP by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of BP by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP by 5.9% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,963 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BP from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BP in a report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $29.00 price target on shares of BP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

BP Trading Down 0.4%

BP stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.05. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $46.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.12 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

