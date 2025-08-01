Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,386 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $25,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 177,412.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,240,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,716,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,112 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,595,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,791,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,805,434,000 after acquiring an additional 155,541 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,911,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,421,979,000 after acquiring an additional 87,309 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 343.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 97,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,013,000 after acquiring an additional 75,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded Transdigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,606.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,452.15, for a total transaction of $4,646,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,310. This trade represents a 48.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,436.52, for a total value of $6,751,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,429,398.76. The trade was a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,113 shares of company stock worth $173,419,391 over the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,608.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,505.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,404.53. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,176.31 and a 1-year high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

