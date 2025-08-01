Howard Capital Management Inc. Sells 332 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Howard Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 13.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 105.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at $15,655,577.02. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,332 shares of company stock worth $4,540,285 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $215.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.27, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.46 and a 200 day moving average of $192.45. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.40.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

