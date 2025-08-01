Howard Capital Management Inc. Sells 191 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Howard Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.2% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $438.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $298.15 and a 52 week high of $476.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $435.26 and a 200 day moving average of $388.22.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.