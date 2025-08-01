Howard Capital Management Inc. Makes New $288,000 Investment in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,494 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,027,000. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 341,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 37,099 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $19.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.86. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $20.11.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

