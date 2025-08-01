Horizons Intl Developed Markets Equity Index ETF (TSE:HXDM) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Horizons Intl Developed Markets Equity Index ETF (TSE:HXDM – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$53.10 and last traded at C$53.16. 12,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 13,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.64.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$51.24.

In order to achieve their investment objectives and obtain direct or indirect exposure to securities of their Underlying Indexs Constituent Issuers, the Index ETFs may invest in and hold the securities of Constituent Issuers in substantially the same proportion as they are reflected in the applicable Underlying Index, or may invest in and hold index participation units of exchange traded funds or use derivatives, including but not limited to swap agreements, futures contracts, options on futures contracts, forward contracts, options on securities and indices, money market instruments, reverse repurchase agreements or a combination of the foregoing, that are based on the applicable Underlying Index, provided that the use of such derivative instruments is in compliance with NI 81-102 and is consistent with the investment objective of that Index…

