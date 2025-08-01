Hopwood Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 49,248.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,114,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,824 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,268,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,344,000 after purchasing an additional 209,549 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,138,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 610,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,463,000 after acquiring an additional 92,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 241,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,444,000 after acquiring an additional 86,678 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $534.71.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $518.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $522.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.74 and a 12-month high of $582.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.11. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.