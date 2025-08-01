Hopwood Financial Services Inc. Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Hopwood Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hopwood Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2%

CGGR stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $42.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.52.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.