HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $86,000 Stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,858,959 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $134,457,000 after buying an additional 2,154,037 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in General Motors by 38.9% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 6,111,582 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,033 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,198,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 51.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,148,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $148,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,606 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in General Motors by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,281,003 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $60,246,000 after purchasing an additional 950,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.80. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The stock has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on General Motors

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.