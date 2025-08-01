Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 1,459 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. World Investment Advisors increased its position in Elevance Health by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1,550.4% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 price objective (down from $555.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $434.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $510.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 8,500 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 3.6%

ELV stock opened at $283.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.40 and a 52 week high of $567.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $351.82 and a 200 day moving average of $389.87.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

