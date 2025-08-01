Heritage Wealth Advisors Invests $262,000 in Calvert US Large-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CVLC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Calvert US Large-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CVLC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned 0.06% of Calvert US Large-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in shares of Calvert US Large-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 135,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 36,832 shares during the period.

Calvert US Large-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CVLC opened at $78.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.68. Calvert US Large-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The firm has a market cap of $503.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Calvert US Large-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF Company Profile

The Calvert US Large-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF (CVLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of US large-cap stocks. CVLC was launched on Jan 30, 2023 and is managed by Calvert.

Featured Stories

