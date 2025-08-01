Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises 2.0% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $39,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 79,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 54,413 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 338.6% during the first quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 29,153 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 291,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,575,000 after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 127,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $121.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.81. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $105.20 and a 1-year high of $125.27.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.65%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DUK shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

