Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY) versus Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Head to Head Analysis

Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY) and Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Henkel AG & Co. and Newell Brands”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Henkel AG & Co. $23.36 billion 1.28 $2.17 billion N/A N/A Newell Brands $7.50 billion 0.31 -$216.00 million ($0.59) -9.51

Profitability

Henkel AG & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Newell Brands.

This table compares Henkel AG & Co. and Newell Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Henkel AG & Co. N/A N/A N/A Newell Brands -3.26% 9.95% 2.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Henkel AG & Co. and Newell Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Henkel AG & Co. 0 0 1 1 3.50 Newell Brands 0 4 4 0 2.50

Newell Brands has a consensus target price of $7.81, suggesting a potential upside of 39.26%. Given Newell Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Newell Brands is more favorable than Henkel AG & Co..

Volatility and Risk

Henkel AG & Co. has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newell Brands has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Henkel AG & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Newell Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Newell Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Henkel AG & Co. pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Newell Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Newell Brands pays out -47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Newell Brands beats Henkel AG & Co. on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Henkel AG & Co.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries. It also provides hair styling, hair coloring, and hair care products; and body products, as well as distributes its products through brick-and-mortar stores, hair salons, and digital channels. In addition, the company offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and other fabric care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and toilet applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and insect control products. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands; small appliances under the Breville brand name in Europe; food and home storage products under the FoodSaver, Rubbermaid, Ball, and Sistema brands; fresh preserving products; vacuum sealing products; and gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon brand; and home fragrance products under the WoodWick and Yankee Candle brands. The Learning and Development segment offers writing instruments, including markers and highlighters, pens, and pencils; art products; activity-based products; labeling solutions; and baby gear and infant care products under the Dymo, Elmer's, EXPO, Graco, NUK, Paper Mate, Parker, and Sharpie brands. The Outdoor and Recreation segment provides outdoor and outdoor-related products, inlcuding technical apparel and on-the-go beverageware under the Campingaz, Coleman, Contigo, and Marmot brands. It serves warehouse clubs, department and drug/grocery stores, mass merchants, home centers, commercial products distributors, specialty retailers, office superstores and supply stores, contract stationers, e-commerce retailers, and sporting goods, as well as direct to consumers online, select contract customers, and other professional customers. Newell Brands Inc. was founded in 1903 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

