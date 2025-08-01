Headland Capital LLC Purchases 3,943 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Headland Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Headland Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Headland Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $9,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 252.0% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $71.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.62. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $57.67 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.