Head-To-Head Comparison: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) versus Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) and Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and Tutor Perini”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Lakes Dredge & Dock $762.69 million 0.99 $57.26 million $1.02 10.86 Tutor Perini $4.33 billion 0.59 -$163.72 million ($2.88) -16.69

Analyst Ratings

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tutor Perini. Tutor Perini is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and Tutor Perini, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Lakes Dredge & Dock 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tutor Perini 0 0 3 0 3.00

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.35%. Tutor Perini has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.93%. Given Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is more favorable than Tutor Perini.

Profitability

This table compares Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and Tutor Perini’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Lakes Dredge & Dock 8.63% 15.72% 5.85% Tutor Perini -3.35% -11.64% -3.28%

Risk and Volatility

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tutor Perini has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of Tutor Perini shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Tutor Perini shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock beats Tutor Perini on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects. The Building segment offers range of services in various specialized building markets, such as hospitality and gaming, transportation, health care, commercial offices, government facilities, sports and entertainment, education, correctional and detention facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides electrical, mechanical, plumbing, and fire protection systems, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services (HVAC) for civil and building construction projects in industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and mass-transit end markets. It also offers pre-construction planning and project management services comprising planning and scheduling of the manpower, equipment, materials, and subcontractor services; and self-performed construction services consisting of site work, concrete forming and placement, and steel erection. The company was formerly known as Perini Corporation and changed its name to Tutor Perini Corporation in May 2009. Tutor Perini Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.

