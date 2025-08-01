Head-To-Head Analysis: Pinnacle Bank (PBNK) vs. Its Competitors

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.4% of Pinnacle Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of shares of all “BANKS – SOUTHWEST” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of shares of all “BANKS – SOUTHWEST” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Pinnacle Bank has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Bank’s peers have a beta of 0.50, suggesting that their average stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Pinnacle Bank alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Bank and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Bank 14.83% 7.81% 0.88% Pinnacle Bank Competitors 17.75% 10.66% 1.23%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Bank $53.91 million $8.85 million 11.63 Pinnacle Bank Competitors $857.16 million $149.21 million 13.74

This table compares Pinnacle Bank and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pinnacle Bank’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Bank. Pinnacle Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Pinnacle Bank peers beat Pinnacle Bank on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

Pinnacle Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle Bank, a commercial bank, provides various depository and credit services in Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey counties. The company offers checking, savings, money market, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and certificates of deposit account registry services. It also provides home equity lines of credit and single family home construction loans; and loans and lines of credit, letters of credit, commercial real estate, and government assisted loans, as well as credit cards. In addition, the company offers automated teller machine cards/debit cards, debit card protection products, and safe deposit boxes; cash management products, such as online and mobile banking, online bill payment, mobile check deposit, automated clearing house (ACH) origination, remote deposit capture, night depository box, positive pay, ACH fraud filter, merchant card processing, wire transfer, and foreign currency services; and asset based lending covering accounts receivable financing, factoring, and purchase order financing services. It serves individual and business customers, as well as nonprofit organizations in Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Salinas, and Campbell. Pinnacle Bank was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Gilroy, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.