HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,139 Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,139 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,177 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 176,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 14,503 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,326,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.87. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.33. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $33.80.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Further Reading

