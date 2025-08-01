HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Affirm by 3,637.8% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $152,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,207.42. The trade was a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 57,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $4,012,557.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 112,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,903,056.09. This trade represents a 33.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,158 shares of company stock worth $5,602,284. Company insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Affirm from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Affirm from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price objective on Affirm and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Affirm from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Affirm from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AFRM

Affirm Trading Up 1.7%

Affirm stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.48, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 3.63. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $783.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.98 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.