HB Wealth Management LLC Has $602,000 Position in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,382,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,364 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 1,600.9% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,427,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,084,000 after buying an additional 1,343,174 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $51,164,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,120,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,026,000 after acquiring an additional 439,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 100,405.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 361,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,784,000 after acquiring an additional 361,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank Of Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on RY shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE RY opened at $128.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 1 year low of $102.89 and a 1 year high of $134.26.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.05). Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.1152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Royal Bank Of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 50.22%.

Royal Bank Of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.