HB Wealth Management LLC Has $531,000 Stock Holdings in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 166.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Raymond James Financial by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 53,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Raymond James Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Raymond James Financial by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,460,000 after buying an additional 36,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 571,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,816,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Raymond James Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $136.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $151.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of Raymond James Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $963,227.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 74,586 shares in the company, valued at $10,935,053.46. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Financial Stock Down 1.4%

Raymond James Financial stock opened at $167.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.42. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.24 and a twelve month high of $174.32.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.18). Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Raymond James Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

