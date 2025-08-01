HB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 43.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,459 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 90.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $91.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.99. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $96.16.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

