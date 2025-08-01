HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 956 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 157.9% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 81,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $72.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Barclays lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.43.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

