HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 900 Shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ciena by 328.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 66.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ciena from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $92.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 129.08, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.58 and a 200 day moving average of $76.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ciena Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $101.44.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Ciena had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $559,164.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,770,552.11. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $28,899.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 43,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,538.26. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,469 shares of company stock worth $2,817,891. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

