Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases New Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 201.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 107.8% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 1.0%

CNP opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average is $35.76. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.57.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Argus upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho set a $39.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

