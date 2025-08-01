Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $89,000 in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 284 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 3.5% during the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Loop Capital lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.39.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:MCD opened at $300.30 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $262.40 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.37.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,400. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,992. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.