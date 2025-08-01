Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12,069.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,382,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,548,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167,222 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 39,402,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,045,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,740 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,458,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $781,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,455 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 856.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,053,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,957,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 22.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,592,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,087 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $23.27 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pfizer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.28.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

