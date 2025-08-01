Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 76.5% in the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BLK opened at $1,105.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. BlackRock has a one year low of $773.74 and a one year high of $1,130.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,038.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $980.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 29.68%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $980.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,093.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,151.21.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.28, for a total transaction of $16,641,167.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 263,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,002,472.28. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total transaction of $4,978,539.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,571.86. This trade represents a 55.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,352 shares of company stock worth $55,486,962 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

