Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $5.70 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,096,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,674,826,000 after buying an additional 318,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Welltower by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,706,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,357,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,611 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,782,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,989,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,231 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,430,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,632,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $961,950,000 after acquiring an additional 712,279 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $165.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.77. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.74 and a twelve month high of $168.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Welltower from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

Insider Activity at Welltower

In other news, Director Andrew Gundlach bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

