Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 43,226.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,074,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $772,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,133 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,892,946,000 after purchasing an additional 727,850 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $154,140,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,606,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,298,426,000 after purchasing an additional 420,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Stryker by 1,695.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 370,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $128,730,000 after buying an additional 349,601 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.55.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $393.37 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $314.93 and a one year high of $406.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.