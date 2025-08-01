Harbour Investments Inc. Has $4.97 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 765.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,718,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288,932 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,274,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 432.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 616,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,148,000 after acquiring an additional 500,684 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,938,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 836,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,388,000 after acquiring an additional 194,792 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $130.42 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $137.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.41. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.01.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

