Harbour Investments Inc. Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,177 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 152.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7,244.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSMO opened at $67.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $53.89 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day moving average is $65.24.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

